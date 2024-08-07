LHC CJ Questions Illegal Use Of VPNs in Pakistan Amid Azma Bokhari’s Video Scandal

In a recent development, Lahore High Court Chief Justice Aalia Neelum raised concerns about the illegal use of VPNs in Pakistan, particularly when X was banned. The Chief Justice’s inquiry came during a hearing of a petition filed by Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari against the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for failing to arrest people responsible for uploading doctored videos and photos of her on social media.

Chief Justice Neelum underscored that VPN usage incurs penalties in numerous countries, such as the UAE. She highlighted the significance of curbing the misuse of social media despite its advantages. Moreover, an FIA official informed the court that a letter had been sent to the US embassy regarding the X issue. Afterward, the Chief Justice requested details of the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) under which X services were provided in Pakistan.

LHC CJ Raises Concerns Over Illegal Use of VPNs in Pakistan

An additional attorney general noted that X had been banned in Pakistan for six months. However, it was being used illegally without government authorization during the period. He mentioned that there was no representative of X in Pakistan and the government had no control over VPNs.

Regarding Azma Bokhari’s doctored video case, the FIA cybercrime wing director briefed that a suspect, Muhammad Shafique, had been arrested in Gujrat. The Chief Justice questioned if the arrested suspect was accountable for all the fake content uploaded on social media. According to the officer, the investigation is still ongoing, and more suspects might be identified. The hearing was adjourned until August 29.

Speaking to the media outside the court, Minister Bokhari blamed the FIA cybercrime unit, calling it futile and advising the prime minister to shut it down. She promised to pursue her case until justice was served, expressing regret over the FIA’s failure to remove her fake videos from social media. Bokhari also blamed the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), claiming that the spread of counterfeit videos began with their rise. She stated:

“Since PTIs inception, this filth has surfaced in society. Creating fake videos was neither our way nor the party’s [PML-N], otherwise, we can do this as well.”

Stay tuned for more updates regarding this case.

Check Out: VPN Usage in Pakistan Increases by a Whopping 6000%: Report – PhoneWorld