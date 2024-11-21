LHC Denies Bail to Accused in Fake Video Case

The Lahore High Court (LHC) has denied bail to an individual accused of sharing a fake video of Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari on social media. The court’s decision came after a detailed hearing of the post-arrest bail petition filed by the accused.

The accused was arrested by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on charges of sharing the fabricated video. The prosecution argued that the accused was directly involved in the dissemination of the fake content and presented forensic evidence to support their claim.

Despite the defense’s arguments that the accused was not directly involved and that some charges were bailable, the court found the evidence presented by the prosecution to be compelling. The judge emphasized the seriousness of the offense and the potential harm caused by the spread of false information.

The court’s decision underscores the importance of combating the spread of fake news and misinformation on social media. It sends a strong message that such actions will not be tolerated and that those who engage in such activities will be held accountable.