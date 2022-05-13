Yesterday, a larger bench of the Lahore High Court issued a harsh warning to a PTI lawyer against the anti-judiciary vlogging on social media. Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan was heading the larger bench and cautioned Advocate Azhar Siddique, who represented the PTI in appeals. The Judge remarked,

It is better for you to quit the vlogging as it does not suit a lawyer.

LHC Judge Warns PTI’s Lawyer Against Anti-Judiciary Vlogging on Social Media

Other members of the five-member bench included Justice Shahid Jamil Khan, Justice Shehram Sarwar Chaudhry, Justice Sajid Mahmood Sethi, and Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh

Punjab’s Attorney General Ahmad Awais was also present in the court. It was noted by Justice Sadaqat Khan at the opening of the hearing that several lawyers had posted vlogs criticizing judges and the judiciary. “I’ve had it with this. While providing clarification to the lawyer, the judge said,

Enough is enough. Personal attacks on the judges would not be tolerated anymore.

Furthermore, the court directed an authority to monitor social media and take action against violators. He threatened to revoke a lawyer’s license if he or she was found to be leading a smear campaign against the judiciary. AGP was also urged by Justice Shahid Jamil Khan to explain to all the relevant parties the importance of being cautious regarding judges and the courts.

Technical flaws in PTI’s appeals were detected by the court and counsel was ordered to fix them. The court said it had the option of dismissing the appeals on technical grounds, but chose to focus on the merits of the case. There was an apparent constitutional crisis in the country, according to the court, and it would be resolved.

The hearing was extended to May 17 and a new notice was issued to Chief Minister Hamza because no one on his behalf came before the court. Before being named attorney general of Pakistan, Advocate Ashtar Ausaf represented Hamza before the single benches. There were three judgments that the PTI disagreed on, regarding the oath-taking of CM Hamza Shahbaz.

