LHC Justice Risal Hassan to Hear X Ban Case Today

Lahore High Court (LHC) Justice Risal Hasan will hear the case against the closure of X (formerly Twitter) today. The microblogging platform was suspended in Pakistan on February 17. The Ministry of Interior (MoI) cited national security concerns as the reason for blocking X.

Initially, both the government and the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) declined to comment on the X outages. However, after some time, the MoI acknowledged the suspension, stating, “It is very pertinent to mention here that the failure of X to adhere to the lawful directives of the government of Pakistan and address concerns regarding the misuse of its platform necessitated the imposition of a ban.”

On the other hand, social media activists challenged the ban, arguing that it was intended to silence dissent following the February 8 general elections.

Back in April, the Sindh High Court also directed the government to restore X within one week, however, the platform was still not restored. Despite sporadic access through virtual private networks (VPNs), X availability remained inconsistent. Therefore, the Lahore High Court’s decision will hold the key to determining the future accessibility of X in Pakistan.

Also read:

Minister Admits X Ban not an Appreciable Move