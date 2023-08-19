LHC Once Again Receives Petition To Ban TikTok In Pakistan

Laiba MohsinLast Updated: Aug 19, 2023
The latest reports claim that an official constitutional petition has recently been filed with the Lahore High Court. It urged for the banning of the popular social media platform, TikTok. However, let me tell you that this is not the first time LHC has received a plea to ban TikTok in Pakistan.

Lahore High Court Receives Yet Another Petition to Ban TikTok in Pakistan

The petitioner debates that the spread of inappropriate content on TikTok is having a negative impact on the youth. According to the reports, the plea was created by Rana Usman Anwar and was represented by Advocate Sohail Ahmad Shaikh. PTA and the federal government are named as respondents in this petition as well.

The petitioner emphasizes the continuing wave of inappropriate material on TikTok as a primary concern. He also links it to the decline of moral values among the youth. The plea claims that the content on the video platform has played a key role in influencing young people. Furthermore, it highlights examples where young people have tragically lost their lives while trying to create TikTok videos.

Emphasizing the constitutional dimension, the petition conjures Article 5 of the Constitution. It clearly highlights every citizen’s duty to display loyalty to the state. It has been requested to draw attention to the fact that several nations have chosen to restrict TikTok due to similar concerns.

The point worth mentioning here is that TikTok has undergone occasional and short-lived bans in Pakistan for different reasons over a period of time. This most delinquent shot seems to be another one in the dark as people have tried to get it banned over identical reasons several times in the past and they unfortunately failed. Anyhow, let’s see how the Lahore High Court will respond this time.

