LHC Once Again Receives Petition To Ban TikTok In Pakistan

The latest reports claim that an official constitutional petition has recently been filed with the Lahore High Court. It urged for the banning of the popular social media platform, TikTok. However, let me tell you that this is not the first time LHC has received a plea to ban TikTok in Pakistan.

Lahore High Court Receives Yet Another Petition to Ban TikTok in Pakistan

The petitioner debates that the spread of inappropriate content on TikTok is having a negative impact on the youth. According to the reports, the plea was created by Rana Usman Anwar and was represented by Advocate Sohail Ahmad Shaikh. PTA and the federal government are named as respondents in this petition as well.