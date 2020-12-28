LHC orders FIA to file a case against Google over derogatory content

On Monday, in a lawsuit seeking to delete objectionable material from the Website, Lahore High Court LHC asked the Federal Investigation Agency to bring an action against Google. At the hearing, Justice Qasim Khan said that if you can, you should file a lawsuit against Google.

“If you may, you can file a legal case against tech giant Google”, Lahore High Court Chief Justice Qasim Khan told the FIA at a hearing on Monday. Justice Khan heard a petition requesting to ban objectionable content from the Internet.

If anyone is residing abroad and distributing derogatory material, what should the FIA do, the judge demanded. The government prosecutor has been told that the FIA is probing certain cases. He asked if the FIA is eligible to ban Google and Wikipedia. Following a petition to DG FIA and other authorities, the LHC adjourned the proceedings until 30 December.

Previously, on 25 December, the Pakistan Telecommunications Authority (PTA) released warnings to Google Inc. and Wikipedia for disseminating offensive material across platforms.