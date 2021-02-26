LHC orders to install Airbags in locally manufactured cars

The Engineering Development Board (EDB) has been instructed by the Lahore High Court (LHC) to ensure the installation of safety airbags in all vehicles manufactured locally.

The LHC upheld the installation of airbags in all vehicles mandatory for local auto manufacturers. The Association of Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers (PAMA) has shown willingness to enforce the court order.

In cars, airbag are known to be among the most critical and essential accident safety features. Local manufacturers in Pakistan, however, do not include this safety feature in high-speed cars, although the price levels of those cars are far too high. They have to pay extra if anyone wants them to be installed in their vehicle.

PAMA Chairman Ali Asghar Jamali stated that, “The court had addressed the government to impose laws and policies on the installation of airbags in vehicles. At present, no such law exists in Pakistan. Almost all locally manufactured vehicles have airbag, but this facility is not available for those priced below PKR1.5 million”.

Why Airbags are Important?

Airbags are not a modern automotive safety technology and these airbags are designed specifically to shield the vehicle’s passengers from serious injury or fatal accidents. These consist of a lightweight fabric bag, an airbag cushion, a module for inflation and an impact sensor.

The chief of PAMA also asserted that the price of vehicles might go up with this order, and this is not possible anytime soon.

He emphasized the fact that the safety airbags are not produced but imported from other countries in Pakistan, which would need time to enforce the court order.