License Renewal of Nine LDI Operators in Limbo Amid Rs 81 Billion Dues

The renewal of licenses for nine Long Distance and International (LDI) operators in Pakistan hangs in the balance as the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT) deliberate over the settlement of outstanding dues and penalties amounting to over Rs 81 billion.

According to an official brief titled “Status of Renewal of LDI Licenses”, a total of 13 LDI licenses are due for renewal between 2024 and 2026. So far, four licenses—Telenor, Orient, LinkDOTNet, and ADG—have been successfully renewed in 2024. However, seven operators, including WorldCall, Wateen, Telecard, Dancom, Redtone, Wise Communication, and Circle Net, remain under legal protection and are operational as per Sindh High Court orders.

Additionally, two more operators, Multinet and 4B Gentel, are scheduled for renewal in 2025 and 2026.

Outstanding Dues and Categories of Defaulters

The renewal delay stems primarily from non-payment of Access Promotion Contribution (APC) for USF dues and the accumulation of Late Payment Additional Fees (LPAF). The nine operators have been divided into two categories:

Category 1 includes five LDI operators —Telecard, Wateen, WorldCall, Wise Communication, and 4B Gentel—who have expressed willingness to pay 100% of their Rs 8.2 billion principal amount in installments.

Category 2 includes four operators—Multinet, Redtone, Dancom, and Circle Net—who have declined to pay their Rs 15.8 billion dues.

In addition, an LPAF of Rs 57.2 billion, as of 13th March 2024, remains outstanding against 10 LDI operators, compounding the total payable amount to Rs 81.2 billion.

Legal Framework and Ministry Position

The Sindh High Court, in its judgment dated 27th November 2024, directed that renewal decisions must be made by the competent authority and that no coercive action should be taken during the deliberation process.

Following this, PTA and MoITT have held multiple correspondences. In a letter dated 28th January 2025, MoITT supported the facilitation of LDI licensees in settling their dues while considering renewal requests.

Hearings for adjudication of the Show Cause Notices (SCNs) relating to APC dues and renewal matters began in April 2025 and are scheduled to continue through May 2025.

The resolution of these outstanding dues and the renewal of LDI licenses remain critical for the stability and continuity of Pakistan’s international telecom operations. The matter now awaits final regulatory determination.

