Life360 is selling your Data to others for Money

The app that is widely used throughout the globe for sharing locations with family members, Life360 has sold the precious data of users for money. The app has 33 million customers and is users by parents usually to see the whereabouts of their children. This data is sold by the data dealers in an effort to get more money. The news has come from “The Markup”, a report which is made by the two former employees of the company and other tow have worked for its customers- Cuebiq and X-Mode.

The privacy policy of Life360 revealed that it sells the data that it collects from app users in de-identified form. When The Markup questioned the employees of the company, they revealed that no proper steps are taken to ensure that the information does not let others, trace back to people. Evens some customers are sold raw location data since the company believes that they are trustworthy and will not use that information wrongly.

While it seems that this data is used by companies to carry on targeted advertising and also by government organizations but it is totally unethical.

Previously X-Mode was also found guilty of selling location data of Muslim prayers app to U.S. government contractors. Cuebiq, on the other hand, sold location data to news organizations like The New York Times and NBC News during the beginning of the pandemic.

Life360 started selling data in 2016 and has now come up with a policy of banning the sale of data for law enforcement purposes. The company gives users the option to disable the sale of location data but do you things switching it off is worth it?

It’s time to leave this app and move to other credible apps that offer the same functionality.

