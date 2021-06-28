Likee, a pioneering global short video platform with headquarters in Singapore, is quickly becoming the platform of choice for users across Pakistan to identify new trends as it relates to humour, style, fashion, music, skin care and much more. Broadcasters on Likee are constantly researching what’s new in the aforementioned areas and are quickly creating content that is fresh and regionally relevant which is also why it is one of the most downloaded apps across the country.

Likee Becomes Hub for Entertainment and Joy

Likee is quickly evolving to become the short-video platform of choice in the region where people go to consume and enjoy all forms of content. In fact, in a short period of time, the application has earned more than 8 million 5-star reviews. According to App Annie, the leading global provider of mobile data and analytics, the number of Likee downloads from the Google Play Store ranks it as one of the top 5 most downloaded apps in Pakistan.

The Humour, Beauty, and Music sectors are generating a lot of interest and many lifestyle broadcasters on Likee are continuously creating localized content that has allowed them to quickly garner large audiences, and allowed them to improve the quality of their videos. Through the humorous skits performed on the streets, Likee offers something for everyone and is already on its way to becoming the entertainment application of choice for Pakistanis from all walks of life. Prank_Time is another example of great success in a short amount of time with it’s friendly prank videos offering just the kind of light hearted entertainment that its 9.1k viewers want.

“Likee broadcasters from Pakistan are on the cutting edge of entertainment, humour, and beauty,” said a spokesperson from Likee. “They are well informed, inspired and always looking to learn and continuously add value to their videos. The rising popularity of Likee combined with our broadcaster’s true passion for creating content of value that resonates with Pakistanis is what is continuing to drive the appeal for Likee in users across the country.”

Likee has been gaining in popularity across the region and is quickly becoming the preferred platform of choice to create and share short video content. There is no limit to creativity, and there is no limit to Likee’s ability to showcase, enhance, and celebrate this. Likee users just need to bring the idea – the audiences are ready!

Likee is available to download for free from the following link: https://likee.onelink.me/mwVg/508ad17



