



Sine 2014, when it introduced its very first phone, OnePlus carries its signature sandstone finish and maintained the tradition by carrying it over via cases with newer models. it seems, the company is missing its tradition, that’s why it is now going back to its roots and introducing OnePlus Nord with a sandstone back finish.

The official Twitter handle of OnePlus has confirmed a limited edition version of the midranger. It says that the handset is coming on October 14 alongside the OnePlus 8T.

Limited Edition OnePlus Nord will Join 8T in the Launch Event