Limited Edition OnePlus Nord will Join 8T in the Launch Event
Sine 2014, when it introduced its very first phone, OnePlus carries its signature sandstone finish and maintained the tradition by carrying it over via cases with newer models. it seems, the company is missing its tradition, that’s why it is now going back to its roots and introducing OnePlus Nord with a sandstone back finish.
The official Twitter handle of OnePlus has confirmed a limited edition version of the midranger. It says that the handset is coming on October 14 alongside the OnePlus 8T.
Beauty is everywhere. Find it with #OnePlusNord.
Know more October 14 – https://t.co/tKWwNuN8Hv pic.twitter.com/z54y3cjomi
— OnePlus (@oneplus) October 11, 2020
The Nord will be available in two colour options- Blue Marble and Gray Onyx. It is also to be expected that in order to give a company to the two phones, two new TWS earphones with the OnePlus Buds Z and Bullets Wireless Z Bass edition will also have appeared.
The company released an image teaser, that shows that the OnePlus logo is surrounded by stones, hinting at a Sandstone finish for the special edition of OnePlus Nord. The photo is accompanied by the caption, “Beauty is everywhere. Find it with OnePlusNord. Know More October 14.”
OnePlus teased another photo that highlighted a Sandstone Black edition for OnePlus Nord a couple of days ago, where it notes, “Inspiration for beautiful design can be seen everywhere. Like here, for example.”
