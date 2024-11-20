Limited-Time Offer: Get iPhone 16 at Ufone with Cash Savings & Free Goodies!

Ufone brings an unmissable opportunity for Apple enthusiasts to grab the latest iPhone 16 models at discounted prices. All Ufone customers visiting Ufone Experience Centers to purchase the latest iPhones can enjoy exclusive cash discounts and an extended one-year warranty on top of Apple’s standard warranty. The cherry on top is that the first 200 buyers can get a free Apple 20W charger with this amazing iPhone 16 Ufone offer. So, what are you waiting for? Make it the perfect time to upgrade to the newest iPhone models.

Details Regarding iPhone 16 Ufone Offer Here’s a detailed breakdown of the prices and discounts available at Ufone Experience Centers: Model Original Price (PKR) Discounted Price (PKR) iPhone 16 Pro Max 1TB 698,500/- 667,000/- iPhone 16 Pro Max 512GB 618,500/- 592,000/- iPhone 16 Pro Max 256GB 540,500/- 515,000/- iPhone 16 Pro 1TB 658,500/- 629,000/- iPhone 16 Pro 512GB 578,500/- 553,000/- iPhone 16 Pro 256GB 498,500/- 477,000/- iPhone 16 Pro 128GB 460,000/- 439,500/- iPhone 16 Plus 256GB 446,500/- 426,000/- iPhone 16 Plus 128GB 407,500/- 389,000/- iPhone 16 256GB 407,500/- 389,000/- iPhone 16 128GB 369,000/- 352,000/- Save big on the latest iPhone models with Ufone’s exclusive cash discounts. You can be among the first 200 buyers to receive a free Apple 20W fast charger as well. So, if you are planning to get your hands on an iPhone 16, this is the perfect time. Enjoy extended peace of mind with an additional one-year warranty on top of Apple’s standard coverage! All you have to do is visit your nearest Ufone Experience Center to explore the available models. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to own the most advanced iPhones at unbeatable prices. It is a limited-time offer. So, be quick! Check Out: Unlock Exclusive Benefits with Ufone MyRewards App – Here’s How? – PhoneWorld