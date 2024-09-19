LinkedIn AI: A Platform Uses Your Data to Train AI Models

LinkedIn has quietly updated its privacy policy to include the use of user data to train artificial intelligence (AI) models. This means that your posts, comments, and other activity on the platform are being used to develop and improve LinkedIn AI features.

While LinkedIn claims to use “privacy-enhancing technologies” to protect user data, many users are concerned about the implications of their information being used in this way. Some worry that their personal data could be misused or that AI models trained on their data could be biased or unfair.

To opt out of LinkedIn AI training, users can go to their account settings and turn off the “Data for Generative AI Improvement” toggle. However, this only applies to future training and does not affect any training that has already taken place.

This move by LinkedIn raises questions about the transparency and ethics of AI development. As AI technology continues to advance, it is important for companies to be open and honest about how they are using user data.

In response to the growing concerns, some privacy advocates have called for stricter regulations on the use of personal data for AI development. They argue that companies should be required to obtain explicit consent from users before using their data for this purpose and that there should be stronger safeguards in place to protect user privacy.

As AI technology continues to evolve, it is essential that companies like LinkedIn adopt ethical and transparent practices. By prioritizing user privacy and ensuring that AI models are developed responsibly, they can help to build public trust in this emerging technology.