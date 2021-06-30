Some reports are claiming that LinkedIn has faced a massive data breach for the second time since April 2021. The breach reportedly exposed the data of 700 million users. However, LinkedIn denies the reports of a data breach.

LinkedIn Denies Data Breach Exposing 700 million Users

LinkedIn said in a post on its website,

“Our teams have investigated a set of alleged LinkedIn data that has been posted for sale. We want to be clear that this is not a data breach and no private LinkedIn member data was exposed. Our initial investigation has found that this data was scraped from LinkedIn and other various websites and includes the same data reported earlier this year in our April 2021 scraping update.”

A few days ago, RestorePrivacy had reported that a hacker was in possession of 700 million records. He had posted a sample of 1 million records on a popular hacking forum. The records contain information like LinkedIn usernames, phone numbers, geolocation data, physical addresses, professional background, and salaries among others.

“Any misuse of our members’ data, such as scraping, violates LinkedIn terms of service. When anyone tries to take member data and use it for purposes LinkedIn and our members haven’t agreed to, we work to stop them and hold them accountable”

the company said.

On the other hand, the hacker also said that data was obtained through LinkedIn’s application programming interface (API).

