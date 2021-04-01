LinkedIn Introduces Creator Mode & Video Cover Stories- Working on Clubhouse like Feature

LinkedIn is trying to make its platform more interactive for users. For this, it has introduced multiple new features that will help people to better express themselves. In an effort to make its app colorful, LinkedIn introduced a video cover stories feature allowing users to introduce themselves with a video and let employers know the services offered by them. When users opt for a Cover story, an orange ring will appear and people can click here to see the story. The newly introduced creator mode lets users follow other people and connect with them. By letting users add hashtags.

LinkedIn Introduces Creator Mode & Video Cover Stories

Furthermore, LinkedIn introduced its own creator mode which is a new way for users to connect with others. Creator mode allows users to add hashtags, it replaces the Connect button with a Follow button and moves Featured and Activity sections to the top of the profile. LinkedIn Live broadcasters will have their Live broadcast streaming on their profile background.

LinkedIn is also adding a gender pronoun field where users are facilitated to add their preferred gender pronoun. This is an optional field placed right beside the name of the user.

In a blogpost, the Microsoft-owned company, LinkedIn announced that it is working on a Clubhouse kind of service within its app. Clubhouse got public eyes during the last few months because of the audio-based socializing concept. Soon it got the attention of Facebook, Twitter, and Telegram, who incorporated this feature within the apps.

LinkedIn is also trying to do something similar to provide users new ways to share their professional stories and make their profile more expressive. No doubt, LinkedIn has always remained a dry app solely for professional communications but now making the app expressive and inclusive, the company wants to attract more customers.

