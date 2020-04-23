LinkedIn introduces Hashtag Presentation Mode

LinkedIn is developing a new delivery style with the hashtag. With time, the technical network diversified the market by lowering the site’s age limit. Having a millennial generation means they’ve got to adapt the format to match the needs of this age demographic.

Hashtags are a significant component of the world of social media, and they help club and follow a specific topic. That’s how it’s been used by Facebook and Instagram, with the latter site now enabling people to pursue unique hashtags in their preferences, much as every other account.

Therefore, it’s natural that LinkedIn should make the site more hashtag oriented. Right now, at the end of their messages, the users should add specific hashtags and this helps with audience scope. The new display style they are working on would help to highlight the wider discussion in full screen fashion linked to a single hashtag.

The recent introduction of LinkedIn will not only assist in larger discussions but will also prove to be an immense support for technical workshops, gatherings and conferences. Right now, we don’t know when to get the good old business meetings back, but once they continue in a post-corona environment, the forum is sure to be at the forefront of professional networking.