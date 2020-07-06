Recently, developers received a new iOS 14 privacy feature, paste notifications, that is rolled out by Apple. With the help of this new feature, users receive the notification when text copied to the Apple clipboard gets accessed by other apps. ZDNet report says that a “well-known app has been caught out spying on the clipboard with every keypress: Microsoft-owned LinkedIn.”

LinkedIn is Copying iOS Clipboard

Don Morton, CEO at career portfolio site builder Urspace, has reported and shared in a tweet that LinkedIn was accessing his clipboard contents on every keystroke. He mentioned in his tweet, that “I’m on an iPad Pro, and it’s copying from the clipboard of my MacBook Pro.” In other words, pretty much the same reason that TikTok got called out a week before.

LinkedIn is copying the contents of my clipboard every keystroke. IOS 14 allows users to see each paste notification. I’m on an IPad Pro and it’s copying from the clipboard of my MacBook Pro. Tik tok just got called out for this exact reason. pic.twitter.com/l6NIT8ixEF — Don 𝘧𝘳𝘰𝘮 urspace.io (@DonCubed) July 2, 2020

A LinkedIn spokesperson said that LinkedIn plans to stop its app from repeatedly copying the contents of an iOS device’s clipboard after a user highlighted the issue via tweet.

LinkedIn engineering VP Erran Berger.mentoned in a Tweet that the app copies clipboard contents in order to perform an “equality check” between what a user is typing and what’s in their clipboard, but he didn’t clarify that why this check was necessary. He further said that “We don’t store or transmit the clipboard contents.

