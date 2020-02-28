LinkedIn Stories Feature will Make the Platform Business Casual

LinkedIn is a corporate platform that is helping millions of people with making interactive connections and resume etc. However it seems like LinkedIn understands the increasing usage of cooler stuff so it has decided to incorporate Snapchat Style Stories. According to company, LinkedIn Stories Feature will be different to Snapchat as it will be a new conversational format for business conversations.

Pete Davies, LinkedIn’s head of content products said that they want to make LinkedIn more favorable platform for users.

“Stories would offer a lighter, more casual way of interacting in the business-focused world that makes up LinkedIn, instead of the formal messaging and posting that makes up the bulk of interactions on the site. For example, Davies imagines that a company might use stories to share “key moments from work events” or “tips and tricks that help us work smarter.”

LinkedIn Stories Feature- Everything You Need to Know About It

These Stories idea was first brought up by the Snapchat which was later on copied by Instagram which was able to make it so catchy that it got more users using this feature as compared to Snapchat. Now time will tell whether LinkedIn will be able to succeed with this move or not.

However, LinkedIn is a corporate app so its quite shocking to know that it wants social media kind of stuff on its platform. Let’s not forget that in 2018, it had tested a similar feature “Student Voices” that that allowed college students post videos to a “campus playlist”. However this feature was quite limited, but the stories feature is launched for a broader perspective.

Right now we do not have any more official information about this feature. The time will tell whether it will be a successful move or not.

