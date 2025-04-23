LinkedIn’s $99 Monthly Upgrade for Company Pages: Smart Investment or Another Fancy Update?

LinkedIn has introduced new updates to its Premium Company Pages, enhancing its business subscription model with additional tools aimed at improving visibility, engagement, and lead generation. Initially launched in 2024, this paid feature targets companies looking to establish a stronger presence on the professional networking platform. Priced at $99 per month—or $69.99 when billed annually—LinkedIn Premium Company Pages offer a variety of tools not available on standard pages. These include marketing enhancements such as custom call-to-action (CTA) buttons, AI-assisted content features, and automated follower engagement capabilities. As LinkedIn positions itself as a more serious player in B2B marketing, the expansion of these tools marks a step toward making business pages more dynamic and interactive.

Key Features of Premium Company Pages

Premium subscribers gain access to custom call-to-action (CTA) buttons prominently displayed on their company page, posts, and in search results. These CTAs can direct visitors to external websites, newsletters, or contact forms, facilitating lead generation. Another notable feature is the auto-invite function, which automatically sends invitations to users who engage with a company’s content but haven’t yet followed the page. This automation aims to streamline follower growth without manual effort. ​

Premium pages can also showcase a client testimonial, limited to 250 characters, at the top of their profile. While this offers a quick way to display social proof, the character limit may restrict the depth of testimonials. Additionally, businesses can highlight awards, certifications, or other achievements through the “Custom Highlights” section, enhancing credibility and differentiation.

AI Integration and Analytics

LinkedIn has integrated AI tools to assist in content creation, offering suggestions for post ideas, optimal posting times, and even drafting responses to comments. This aims to help businesses maintain consistent and engaging communication with their audience. However, the analytics feature, which allows admins to see who has visited their page, is limited. Currently, it reveals only one new visitor per day, potentially limiting its usefulness for larger companies seeking comprehensive visitor insights. ​

Evaluating the Investment

While these features offer enhanced tools for engagement and visibility, businesses must assess whether the benefits align with their objectives and justify the monthly cost. The value proposition may be more compelling for companies heavily invested in LinkedIn as a primary marketing and lead generation channel.​ For businesses considering the upgrade, LinkedIn offers a 30-day free trial, providing an opportunity to evaluate the features firsthand before committing to the subscription.

