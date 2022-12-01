Lionel Messi Is Now Available As A Character in Modern Warfare 2

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi is the third footballer to be included in the game, following in the footsteps of France midfielder Paul Pogba and Brazilian superstar Neymar. Furthermore, PSG teammates Messi and Neymar as well as Juventus midfielder Pogba will now potentially take to the battlefield together in the popular franchise game

The Argentina Messi Bundle is now available for 2,400 COD points and it will include eight different items as well as Messi himself. The 35-year-old, football star, however, is not just gearing up in military uniform as he prepares to help Argentina keep their World Cup dreams alive.

We all know that Messi has scored in both of their opening matches in Qatar as they suffered a shock 2-1 defeat to Saudi Arabia before sealing a 2-0 win over Mexico. It will now come down to their clash with Poland to determine who will progress into the last 16 of the major tournament.

Argentina is expected to be eliminated if they fail to beat Poland. However, it would be a real shock, considering Messi and co. as one of the pre-tournament favorites. Expectations are quite high. They are expected to win the match and head into the last 16 with their star-studded line-up.

