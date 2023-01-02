Lionel Messi Speaks Entire English Phrases Using AI

Advertisement

We humans have always been captivated by technical developments and science fiction, and right now we are experiencing the most remarkable period of progress in our history. The topic of artificial intelligence has recently emerged as the most promising new area of technological development. A number of companies throughout the world have developed ground-breaking advancements in the fields of AI and ML. In addition to altering the course of every sector and every person in the future, AI has been the primary impetus behind other developing technologies like big data, robots, and the Internet of Things.

Given its current rate of expansion, it is likely to maintain its role as a technical leader for the foreseeable future. There will be increasing impact on the social context and standard of living as these technologies advance.

A video of football star, Linonel Messi has been making the rounds on social media recently, where he can be seen speaking in English. Synthesia, an AI based video editing software utilized artificial intelligence to transform five minutes of video of the Argentina captain, Lionel Messi speaking into a variety of languages. Synthesia said that it used its “deep, learning algorithms” to build a “synthetic depiction” of Messi that was able to communicate in other tongues.

AI Voices are created by machine learning models that process hundreds of hours of voice recordings from real voiceover artists and then learn to speak based on the audio recordings.

Although he was born in Argentina and began his professional career with Newell’s Old Boys, Messi ultimately spent the majority of his club playing career with Barcelona and has spent the majority of his adult life in Spain. Due to the widespread use of Spanish in both Argentina and Spain, Messi is often overheard chatting in the language. Messi is also proficient in Catalan, and it is often believed that he doesn’t understand or speak English.

One fan said in response to the footage: “Playing like an alien, now sounds like a robot. Very scary!”

“This is insane… soon we won’t be able to distinguish the real from the fake one,” another fan wrote.

Someone else commented: “My God, he sounds so cool speaking English.”

Another one added: “His mouth looks so realistic with [the] actual conversation. Hah.”

While one fan posted: “It’s cool to hear him in English.”

Messi previously admitted that he had been learning English when he was linked with Manchester City, ahead of his departure from Barcelona in 2021.

