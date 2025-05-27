The Punjab Wildlife Department seized two African lions after a shocking TikTok video went viral. The clip showed a man parading a chained lion through a residential neighbourhood in Gujranwala. The man, known on TikTok as “Loha,” also displayed automatic weapons in the video. This raised concerns about both public safety and animal cruelty.

The video was filmed in the Batala Sharam Singh area on the outskirts of Gujranwala. It quickly spread across social media platforms. People were alarmed not only by the presence of a lion on the streets but also by the display of illegal firearms. Social media helped the video gain attention, but it also triggered swift action by the authorities.

Lions Confiscated After Viral TikTok Video Sparks Public Outcry

After the video went viral, Sheikh Zahid Iqbal, Deputy Director of Wildlife Rangers Gujranwala Region, ordered an immediate investigation. Senior Wildlife Ranger Muhammad Umair led the team and traced the lions to a private farmhouse. The animals were being kept without a valid license or any legal paperwork.

According to Ranger Umair, no permits had been issued for the lions. This is a clear violation of the Punjab Wildlife Act, which requires owners to register exotic animals. In 2025, the law was revised to strictly ban the private keeping and public display of big cats in urban and residential areas.

A case has now been registered against a man named Muhammad Akram, who is believed to be involved in the illegal keeping of the lions. However, Luqman – the man seen in the video – is still on the run. Authorities are searching for him and say he will face legal action once caught.

The lions have since been moved to a certified wildlife breeding center where they will be cared for properly. Officials stressed that this is not just about breaking animal protection laws. It’s also about protecting public safety. Allowing dangerous animals to roam the streets, even if chained, puts lives at risk.

The revised wildlife law also makes it a crime to post or promote content on social media that involves the unsafe display of wild animals. These laws aim to stop people from using animals to gain online fame.

Social media often promotes such dangerous stunts. Videos that show risky or shocking behaviour tend to go viral quickly. This can encourage others to do the same. But in this case, social media also played a positive role. It helped authorities act quickly, gather evidence, and trace the source of the incident.

A spokesperson for the Punjab Wildlife Department said, “No one is above the law. We will not allow people to use wild animals for online stunts. These actions are harmful to both the animals and the public.”

This incident serves as a reminder that wild animals are not toys or props. They deserve to live in safe environments, not be dragged through streets for likes and shares.