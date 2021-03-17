List Of Covid Vaccination Centres in Islamabad & Rawalpindi
Amidst the third wave of Coronavirus in Pakistan, Government has once again announced a smart lockdown with the closure of educational institutes and 50 percent attendance at workplaces. Amidst the third wave, Pakistan has recently kickstarted its vaccination drive throughout the country. Covid Vaccination Centres are made available throughout the country including Islamabad and Rawalpindi.
Walk-in Vaccination facility is made available for people over 70 years of age since March 16. They can get themselves vaccinated at the nearest center after registering at 1166.
How to Register on 1166:
Below are the steps and guidelines to get your self registered:
ELIGIBILITY
Senior Citizens/ HCW can check eligibility by sending CNIC (13 digits only without -) to 1166 or visit https://nims.nadra.gov.pk
CONFIRMATION SMS
Adult Vaccination Center (AVC) and PIN Code will be intimated.
APPOINTMENT
When vaccine becomes available at centre, 2nd SMS with the date of appointment will be communicated. People over 70 years of age can go at any time to centres and don’t have to wait for SMS.
VISIT ADULT VACCINATION CENTRE
Visit AVC on date of appointment along with Original CNIC and PIN Code
VERIFICATION COUNTER
Health Staff will check the schedule in NIMS, and verify CNIC & PIN Code
VACCINATION COUNTER
You will be vaccinated upon your turn
CONFIRMATION
Vaccination Staff will confirm vaccine entry in NIMS
MONITORING
After vaccine administration, you will be required to stay for 30 minutes for monitoring
List Of Covid Vaccination Centres in Rawalpindi:
- SS Sports Complex
- Muree Road Mass Vaccination Centre
- Satellite Town, Tehsil Office
- Taxila Civil Defence Office
- Kahuta Tehsil Municipal Office
- Gujar Khan Tehsil Office
- Kallar Syedan Tehsil Office
- Kotli Sattian Red Crescent
- Rest House
- Muree District Council Office Rawalpindi
List Of Covid Vaccination Centres in Islamabad:
- CDA Hospital G-6/2
- PIMS Hospital G-8/3
- Polyclinic
- ICT Federal General Hospital
- RHC Bara Kau
- RHC Tarlai
Note: People should go to the vaccination centres only after getting the confirmation of their registration from 1166.
