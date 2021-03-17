List Of Covid Vaccination Centres in Islamabad & Rawalpindi

Amidst the third wave of Coronavirus in Pakistan, Government has once again announced a smart lockdown with the closure of educational institutes and 50 percent attendance at workplaces. Amidst the third wave, Pakistan has recently kickstarted its vaccination drive throughout the country. Covid Vaccination Centres are made available throughout the country including Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

Walk-in Vaccination facility is made available for people over 70 years of age since March 16. They can get themselves vaccinated at the nearest center after registering at 1166.

How to Register on 1166:

Below are the steps and guidelines to get your self registered:

ELIGIBILITY Senior Citizens/ HCW can check eligibility by sending CNIC (13 digits only without -) to 1166 or visit https://nims.nadra.gov.pk

CONFIRMATION SMS Adult Vaccination Center (AVC) and PIN Code will be intimated.

APPOINTMENT When vaccine becomes available at centre, 2nd SMS with the date of appointment will be communicated. People over 70 years of age can go at any time to centres and don’t have to wait for SMS.

VISIT ADULT VACCINATION CENTRE Visit AVC on date of appointment along with Original CNIC and PIN Code

VERIFICATION COUNTER Health Staff will check the schedule in NIMS, and verify CNIC & PIN Code

VACCINATION COUNTER You will be vaccinated upon your turn

CONFIRMATION Vaccination Staff will confirm vaccine entry in NIMS

MONITORING After vaccine administration, you will be required to stay for 30 minutes for monitoring List Of Covid Vaccination Centres in Rawalpindi: SS Sports Complex

Muree Road Mass Vaccination Centre

Satellite Town, Tehsil Office

Taxila Civil Defence Office

Kahuta Tehsil Municipal Office

Gujar Khan Tehsil Office

Kallar Syedan Tehsil Office

Kotli Sattian Red Crescent

Rest House

Muree District Council Office Rawalpindi List Of Covid Vaccination Centres in Islamabad: CDA Hospital G-6/2

PIMS Hospital G-8/3

Polyclinic

ICT Federal General Hospital

RHC Bara Kau

RHC Tarlai

Note: People should go to the vaccination centres only after getting the confirmation of their registration from 1166.

