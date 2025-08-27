List of Devices To Be Unveiled at Apple’s September 9 Event; Expected Price in Pakistan

Apple has officially confirmed its annual “Awe Dropping” event for September 9, where it is expected to introduce its next-generation iPhone line alongside updates to its wearable and audio hardware. The announcement is slated for 10 a.m. Pacific Time and will be streamed globally.

Anticipated Device Lineup

iPhone 17 Series

Apple is expected to unveil four models: iPhone 17 (Standard) : Featuring the new A19 chip and enhanced camera capabilities. iPhone 17 Air : A newly introduced ultra-thin variant, reportedly about 5.5 mm thick—poised to replace the Plus model. iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max : Set to include redesigned rear camera modules, a 48 MP telephoto lens with up to 8× optical zoom, and superior display features such as ProMotion refresh rate.

Apple Watch Series 11, Ultra 3, and SE 3

Expected enhancements include advanced health-tracking features, enhanced connectivity, and possibly satellite communication capabilities.

AirPods Pro 3

Anticipated upgrades include improved active noise cancellation, spatial audio functionality, and potentially integrated biometric sensors.

HomePod mini and Apple TV 4K

The HomePod mini might receive a new chip and upgraded smart-home compatibility, while the Apple TV 4K could see improved performance and interface refinements.

Software Releases

Final versions of iOS 26, watchOS 26, and enhancements under the broader Apple Intelligence initiative—including a new “Liquid Glass” interface—are expected to accompany the hardware announcements.

Foldable iPhone: What to Expect

Despite ongoing speculation, Apple’s first foldable iPhone is not expected at the September launch. Multiple reports suggest the device is slated for introduction in 2026, with a possibly groundbreaking redesign to mark Apple’s 20th iPhone anniversary in 2027.

Expected Price in Pakistan

Apple products are in high demand in Pakistan, though steep import duties, PTA registration fees, and fluctuating exchange rates significantly elevate street prices. As Apple does not officially retail within the country, these estimates are derived from international MSRPs, converted at current exchange rates, and combined with typical local costs.

Assumptions and Methodology

MSRP Reference: 2024’s iPhone 16 series pricing is used as a benchmark. USD to PKR Conversion: Estimated at ₨282–₨286 per US$1 as of late August 2025. PTA Tax: Based on current structure. Local Importer Margins and Overheads: Estimated at an additional 10–15%.

Estimated Pakistani Street Price Ranges

Model USD MSRP Estimate MSRP × PKR PTA Fee Subtotal (MSRP + PTA) With Local Costs (10–15%) iPhone 17 $799 ₨226,900 ₨154,000 ₨380,900 ₨419,000–₨438,000 iPhone 17 Air $899 ₨255,600 ₨162,000 ₨417,600 ₨459,000–₨480,000 iPhone 17 Pro $999 ₨284,000 ₨198,000 ₨482,000 ₨530,000–₨554,000 iPhone 17 Pro Max $1,199 ₨341,000 ₨214,000 ₨555,000 ₨610,000–₨637,000

Note: These are estimations only. Final prices will vary based on real-time exchange rates and local market nuances.

Market Outlook

In Pakistan, Apple’s premium devices remain highly coveted despite their elevated cost. With the launch of the iPhone 17 series, tech analysts anticipate significant interest, particularly among affluent urban buyers and enterprise users. The new Air model may attract those seeking flagship-level performance in a lighter, slimmer form factor, providing a mid-tier option alongside Pro models.

Apple’s September 9 event is poised to showcase major hardware advancements, including a new ultra-thin “Air” iPhone and significant camera and display upgrades. While Pakistan will benefit from global rollouts, consumers should brace for substantial pricing due to PTA taxes. A foldable iPhone, however, remains a development to watch in 2026.