List of New Charges for Radio-Based Services in Pakistan

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has issued a revised schedule of charges for radio-based services (RBS). The new structure covers Private Radio Networks (PRN), flat-rate licenses, and microwave/DRS links.

The updated rates are effective immediately for new licenses, while existing licensees will shift to the revised charges from 1 July 2025. For flat-rate services, licensees must pay a five-year advance at the revised rates. PTA will review and update the charges every three to five years, aligned with international practices and in consultation with stakeholders.

Private Radio Networks (PRN) – Annual Charges

Annual charges will be calculated using the following formula:

Annual Charges = Base Price × Frequency Factor × No. of Frequencies × Bandwidth × Output Power × Location Factor

Base Price

Service Type Rate (Rs.) Land Mobile Private Networks (HF, VHF, UHF) 10,000 Trunking Network 2,000 Aeronautical Ground Station 10,000 Maritime Coastal Station 5,000

Charging Parameters

Factor Range/Value Details Frequency Factor 1, 3, 4 HF = 1, VHF = 3, UHF = 4 No. of Frequencies 1 to 20 As per assignment Bandwidth 1 or 2 12.5 KHz = 1, 25 KHz = 2 Output Power 1 to 4 Up to 5W = 1, 10W = 2, 20W = 3, Above 20W = 4 Location Factor 1 to 3 Urban (≥70% UP) = 3, Sub-Urban (30–70% UP) = 2, Rural (<30% UP) = 1

The revised model ensures charges reflect the scale and location of operations. High-frequency bands such as UHF are costlier than HF, while using multiple frequencies or wider bandwidths increases the fee. Stations with higher transmission power (above 20W) also attract higher charges compared to low-power devices. Moreover, networks operating in urban areas are charged at the highest rate, followed by suburban and rural zones. This structure ensures that larger and more resource-intensive networks contribute more, while smaller rural operators pay less.

Flat-Rate RBS Services (Five-Year Term)

Service Type Rate (Rs.) / 5 Years Mobile Station (Aircraft) 100,000 Mobile Station (Ship) 100,000 Inmarsat 250,000 Amateur Radio 2,000

Frequency Band Rate per MHz (Rs.) Frequency Band Rate per MHz (Rs.) Up to 1 GHz 24,000 6.01 – 7 GHz 3,600 1.01 – 2 GHz 18,000 7.01 – 8 GHz 2,400 2.01 – 3 GHz 15,000 8.01 – 9 GHz 1,800 3.01 – 4 GHz 12,000 9.01 – 10 GHz 1,200 4.01 – 5 GHz 9,000 Above 10 GHz 600 5.01 – 6 GHz 6,000

The PTA stated that the revised charges will apply immediately for new licenses, while existing licensees will be transitioned to the new rates from 1 July 2025. For flat-rate services, a five-year advance payment is mandatory at the time of license issuance or renewal. The regulator added that the schedule will be reviewed every three to five years in consultation with industry stakeholders to keep the framework aligned with international best practices, and revisions will be implemented under notification to the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoIT&T).

