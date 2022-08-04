List Of OnePlus Phones That Will Get OxygenOS 13

We all know that OnePlus is all set to introduce OxygenOS 13 this month. The most exciting piece of news is that this upcoming OxygenOS 13 is built on Google’s Android 13. It will be one of the first opportunities to try out the next major overhaul of the mobile operating system. Today, in this blog, I’ll be sharing the list of the OnePlus Phones getting it. Let’s get started.

First Look At OxygenOS 13

The OxygenOs 13 will come with softer and more rounded edges throughout. It will boast more flowing menus and transitions. The company has specifically mentioned that OxygenOS 13 will become, “brighter in the morning and take on a darker, calmer aesthetic after sunset.” Moreover, we will also see a redesigned Clock, Weather apps, a revamped notification shade, and much more. Head of OS Product at OnePlus, Gary Chen stated that:

“With OxygenOS 13, we continue to deliver the experience that our long-time users love, like a faster and smoother experience, stable performance, burden-less design, and ease of use. We have also made exciting improvements to better accommodate users’ needs and changing lifestyles, bringing an all-encompassing upgrade that underscores customization and personalization, gaming, and connectivity.”

One of the real major features revealed by OnePlus is a new Always-on screen. It will work with Spotify and will enable control of music without unlocking your phone and visiting the app. In addition to that, OnePlus also promises updates to its existing Always-on screens with more relevant information displayed. The all-new skin is also expected to come with a Smart Launcher and Sidebar Toolbox. All the connectivity features related to Bluetooth and audio will be available along with the HyperBoost gaming mode.

List Of OnePlus Phones That Will Be getting OxygenOS 13

The OnePlus smartphones are listed down below:

OnePlus 10 Pro

OnePlus 10T

OnePlus 8

OnePlus 8 Pro

OnePlus 8T

OnePlus 9

OnePlus 9 Pro

OnePlus 9R

OnePlus 9RT

Nord 2

Nord 2T

Nord CE

Nord CE 2Nord CE 2 Lite

OnePlus has not shared any schedule for the final public release of the software yet.

