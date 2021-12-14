Live Image of Huawei Watch D on Hands

Huawei Watch D is all set to launch/unveil on December 23. While the date is coming near, we are getting more information regarding the device. Just yesterday, we came across a packaging box of this watch on Weibo which revealed that it is going to include blood pressure monitoring which is quite a rear feature since usually this functionality is not included. Today, Live Image of Huawei Watch D are surfacing on internet.

This health feature will be quite useful for people that have blood pressure issues or other issues related to it and they feel lazy in putting a new device on their wrist for this purpose. Such people can enjoy blood pressure monitoring along with other great features associated with the device.

This is the image of the box that was leaked yesterday:

The image above showed systolic and diastolic readings revealing that the device will be able to do it along with the pulse. However, the live images of Watch D on hands give the actual overview that how these readings will appear.

Another new thing that is actually one of the best health features is that it will also offer ECG measurements. According to the details, Huawei has collaborated with the Chinese health institute for storing and using blood pressure data records from the Watch D for hypertension management.

If we discuss the outlook of the device, it is going to include a rectangular screen having two buttons on the right side, among which one is dedicated to the health menu. The device will be powered by Harmony OS. Right now it is not revealed whether it will launch only for China or other countries as well, but if it comes for Pakistan, I will be the first one to buy it.

Also Read: Leaked Image of Huawei Watch D Box reveals blood pressure monitoring