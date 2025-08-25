Livoltek Showcases Complete Range of Smart Energy Solutions at ITIF Asia 2025

Livoltek, successfully showcased its comprehensive portfolio of grid-tied inverters, hybrid inverters, energy storage systems, batteries, and EV chargers at the International Trade & Industrial Fair (ITIF Asia 2025), held at Karachi Expo Centre.

As one of the region’s largest industrial exhibitions, ITIF Asia 2025 provided a high-profile platform for Livoltek to demonstrate its technological expertise to trade buyers, energy professionals, and industry decision-makers from across the globe.

At the exhibition, Livoltek unveiled its advanced grid-tied inverter series, ranging from 6kW, 10kW, 25kW, 50kW, up to 125kW, engineered for high efficiency and reliability across residential, commercial, and industrial applications.

The company also presented its wide portfolio of hybrid inverters, covering both low-voltage and high-voltage categories. The 3.5kW and 6.2kW hybrid inverters, with an IP21 rating, were highlighted for residential use, offering compact and efficient solutions for households. Meanwhile, Livoltek’s 15kW, 20kW, and 30kW high-voltage hybrid inverters, all equipped with IP66 protection, were showcased as robust options for larger commercial and industrial projects. Additionally, Livoltek introduced its new 6kW, 8kW, and 10kW hybrid inverters, also with IP66 ratings, designed to deliver durability and reliability in diverse environments.

Complementing these, Livoltek displayed its flagship iPower HES-6000 Energy Storage System, alongside the 5kW lithium battery and 24V 100Ah battery, offering seamless backup power and optimized storage capabilities. Expanding into sustainable mobility, the company also showcased its single-phase 7.3kW EV charger, reflecting its commitment to supporting Pakistan’s shift towards clean transportation.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Max Maa, Director Sales of Livoltek, said:

“ITIF Asia 2025 is an excellent opportunity for us to connect with partners and customers in one of our fastest-growing markets. Pakistan’s energy sector is evolving rapidly, and Livoltek is here to provide advanced, affordable, and sustainable solutions that empower households, businesses, and industries to achieve energy independence.”

Highlighting the company’s local presence, Mr. Saud Sabir, Karachi Sales Head of Livoltek, added:“We are proud to share that Livoltek’s Karachi office is now fully operational. With dedicated sales and technical teams on ground, we can ensure faster response times, stronger after-sales support, and closer collaboration with our distributors and partners in Pakistan.”

Livoltek’s strong showcase at ITIF Asia 2025 reaffirms its commitment to supporting Pakistan’s clean energy transition, offering reliable solutions that contribute to a more sustainable and energy-secure future.

