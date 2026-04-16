Load Shedding Disrupts Mobile and Internet Services Across Pakistan

Prolonged electricity outages across Pakistan are increasingly disrupting mobile and internet services, with users reporting frequent signal drops and connectivity issues during load-shedding hours.

Telecom operators say the situation has worsened due to extended power cuts, which are directly affecting the functioning of mobile towers and network infrastructure. During outages, most telecom sites rely on battery backup systems that typically last between one and one-and-a-half hours.

Once the backup is depleted, mobile towers begin to shut down or lose signal strength, resulting in dropped calls and slow or unavailable internet services. Users have reported that network signals often start weakening shortly after the electricity supply is interrupted.

Operators further explained that a large number of Base Transceiver Station (BTS) towers, particularly in urban areas, are not equipped with generators. This makes them highly vulnerable during prolonged load shedding, as restoring services depends entirely on the return of electricity.

In addition, telecom companies noted that batteries at these sites require three to four hours of charging once power is restored, delaying full recovery of services and causing extended disruption.

The issue has been formally raised with the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), with operators briefing the regulator on the growing challenges posed by persistent power outages.

Officials at the PTA confirmed that complaints regarding disruptions in telecom services have been received and said the authority is in contact with operators to monitor the situation and seek solutions.

While existing regulations do not require generators at every telecom site, officials noted that newer licensing frameworks include stricter provisions aimed at improving infrastructure resilience.

Authorities said efforts are underway to mitigate the impact of load shedding on telecom services but acknowledged that lasting improvement will depend on stabilizing the country’s power supply.

The ongoing disruptions highlight the increasing dependence of telecom infrastructure on a reliable electricity supply, as power shortages continue to affect critical communication services nationwide.

Also read:

PM Shehbaz Takes Notice of Slow Internet Speeds Across Country Despite 5G Auction