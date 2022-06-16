Professionals can Display their Location, Hours and Contact Info on Their Twitter Profiles

Twitter has allowed professional accounts to display business details on their profiles. This new feature called “location Spotlight”, is currently available for twitter professional accounts users in the US, the UK, Canada, and Australia. Local companies may now display their location, hours, and contact information on their Twitter profiles. When users visit a company’s profile, they will see the updated information. They can get directions to the store by tapping on the location and using a mapping program such as Google Maps.

Notably, app researcher Jane Manchun Wong tweeted this week that Twitter could include a caution regarding sharing location data with Google under the Twitter show Location Spotlight settings. (We’ve contacted Twitter for comment on their data sharing practices for this new function.) Businesses can also include a contact method in their profile, such as a phone number, a link to send a text message, or an email.

This new feature is similar to Google Maps’ business info cards, which display information about the business such as its location, website, operation hours, and contact information. Last year, the social network launched Professional accounts, which allow companies and artists to utilize modules like the About module to display information, the Shop module to promote items from their catalog, and the Newsletter module to publish newsletters using the Twitter-owned tool Revue.

It made the Professional profiles option available to everyone in March. Despite the acquisition controversy, Twitter has added a number of shopping-related services in recent months, including virtual shops to display things for sale and product drops to offer products at a specific time and date.

