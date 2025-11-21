Local Manufacturing Surges as Pakistan Assembles 25.11 Million Mobile Phones in Ten Months of 2025

The mobile phone manufacturing sector of Pakistan continued to grow in 2025, as local plants produced 25.11 million phones during the first ten months of the year. In comparison, only 1.7 million units were imported commercially during the same period.

Official data shows that 2.33 million mobile phones were manufactured in October 2025 alone. During this month, imports stood at just 0.2 million units, indicating a clear shift toward local production.

The total number of locally manufactured phones from January to October included 13.2 million smartphones and 11.9 million 2G devices. According to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), 70 percent of devices used on Pakistani networks are smartphones, while 30 percent are 2G phones. This reflects the growing trend of smartphone adoption across the country.

Despite strong local manufacturing, Pakistan’s mobile phone imports have increased sharply in terms of value. During the first four months of the fiscal year 2025-26 (July–October), Pakistan imported mobile phones worth $644.604 million. This is a significant 53.18 percent rise compared to $420.807 million recorded in the same period last year.

In rupee terms, mobile phone imports reached Rs 182.126 billion during July–October 2025. This also marks a major increase of 55.64 percent compared to Rs 117.020 billion during the corresponding period of the previous year.

However, the month-to-month data shows a decline. Imports fell by 27.44 percent in October 2025, dropping to $144.593 million from $199.270 million in September 2025. Year-on-year figures also show a decrease of 17.06 percent compared to October 2024, when imports stood at $174.341 million.

Looking at the previous fiscal year, Pakistan imported mobile phones worth $1.494 billion in 2024-25. This was a 21.31 percent reduction compared to $1.898 billion in 2023-24. When measured in Pakistani rupees, the total value for 2024-25 stood at Rs 417.351 billion, down 22.09 percent from Rs 535.690 billion recorded in 2023-24.

The data highlights two major trends. Local manufacturing is growing steadily, reducing dependency on imported units. However, the value of imports continues to rise due to the higher cost of international brands and currency fluctuations.

Pakistan’s mobile market shows strong local capability, rising smartphone penetration, and changing buying patterns. With continued support for local assembly, the country may further reduce reliance on imports in the coming years.