Local Messaging App “Beep Pakistan” Is All Set to Challenge WhatsApp

In a move to improve secure communication, Pakistan is preparing to launch “Beep Pakistan.” It is a homegrown messaging app designed for government employees and the public. The former IT minister Amin ul Haque announced the highly anticipated WhatsApp alternative in August 2023. Beep Pakistan aims to be a local alternative to WhatsApp, providing audio, video, messaging, conference calls for up to 200 people, and document sharing.

Beep Pakistan: The Homegrown Messaging App Set to Rival WhatsApp

According to the latest reports, the app is currently used by the Ministry of IT for internal communications. It promises enhanced security with servers based locally. Moreover, the app ensures data protection, differentiating it from other messaging apps. National Information Technology Board (NITB) CEO, Baber Majeed Bhatti, underscored Beep’s powerful capabilities beyond simple messaging, aiming for a unified communication platform.

The app will slowly roll out to all government employees within 45 days, with plans to expand access to the general public. While some fear a potential ban on WhatsApp, officials clarified that users can select between platforms. Unlike WhatsApp, Beep Pakistan’s servers will be located in Pakistan. Beep’s data center will be in Pakistan, providing 100% safety and security. Just as China has WeChat and America has WhatsApp, Pakistan now has its own app. The initiative arrives amid ongoing issues with WhatsApp services in Pakistan, sparking fears of governmental control over digital communication. Baber Majeed Bhatti, CEO of the National Information Technology Board (NITB) stated:

“Beep Pakistan is far richer and more powerful than WhatsApp. It is just a messaging app. The purpose of [Beep] is not to compete with WhatsApp. It is to give the government of Pakistan a unified and secure communication platform.”

Ramsha Jahangir, a digital rights activist, criticizes Pakistan’s launch of Beep, citing inadequate data protection and privacy safeguards. She warns that the app could expose officials and the public to security risks, requiring notable investment and tech support. Jahangir underscores the failure of similar apps like India’s Koo due to funding issues. She also points out a lack of transparency in Pakistan’s internet infrastructure and stresses the need for accessible and fast internet.

As Beep Pakistan prepares for its public launch, it highlights a substantial step toward digital sovereignty. However, the success of such an initiative depends on addressing security, privacy, and transparency issues to change Pakistan’s digital landscape.