In 2021, a number of mobile manufacturing companies started their local assemblies in Pakistan. These include Samsung, Infinix, Tecno, etc. Consequently, as per the data, mobile phones output by local manufacturing assemblies ramped up by a staggering 3.25 million in November 2021. Furthermore, that data entails that during the period from January to November 2021, local manufacturing of mobile phones doubled compared to imports of mobile phones. The total number of mobile units manufactured locally stood at 22.12 million in contrast to 9.95 million imported mobile phones.

Local Mobile Manufacturing Doubles as Compared to the Imports: Report

However, despite a significant increase in local mobile phone manufacturing, the country imported mobile phones having the value of $856.727 million in the first 5 months of 2021 in contrast to the $724.083 million in the same period in 2020, according to data from the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). Thus, an increase of 18.32 percent was noted.

Furthermore, as per the data from the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), the local manufacturing trend indicates a positive response trend, with local manufacturing leading to the production of more than 22.12 million mobile phones in just 11 months. Amongst the locally manufactured mobile phones, around 9.03 million were 4G smartphones.

Moreover, as per the data from PTA, 52 percent of mobile devices are smartphones, while 48 percent are 2G mobile phones. The successful execution of the Device Identification Registration and Blocking System (DIRBS), along with the supportive government policy framework, such as the mobile manufacturing policy, has led to the creation of a favorable environment in Pakistan for mobile phones production.

In addition to that, it has also benefited the country’s mobile ecosystem by eradicating the counterfeit device market, balancing the market for commercial enterprises, and infusing consumer confidence via the establishment of standardized legal channels for all types of mobile imports.

