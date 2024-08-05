Local Mobile Production in Pakistan Outpaces Imports: 17.34 Million Units in Six Months

In the first half of 2024 (January-June), Pakistan’s local manufacturing and assembly plants produced an exceptional 17.34 million mobile handsets, outshining the 0.84 million units imported commercially during the same span. According to the Official data, June alone witnessed the production of 4.26 million handsets locally, while imports stood at a mere 0.08 million units. From January to May 2024, there were 13.08 million locally produced units, compared to 0.76 million units imported. 2024 has seen record growth in local mobile production in Pakistan.

Boom in Local Mobile Production in Pakistan: Key Highlights from 2024

Of the 17.34 million locally made handsets or assembled locally, 6.19 million were 2G phones. On the other hand, 11.15 million were smartphones. According to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), 61% of mobile phones on Pakistan’s network are smartphones, while 39% are 2G devices.

On the contrary, Pakistan imported mobile phones worth $1.898 billion in the fiscal year 2023-24. It highlights at a staggering 233% increase from $570.07 million in the previous fiscal year. In rupee terms, imports totaled to Rs535.69 billion in 2023-24, marking a 291.45% rise from Rs 136.85 billion in 2022-23.

Month-on-month, mobile phone imports increased by 76.77% in June 2024, reaching $278.57 million compared to $157.59 million in May 2024. Year-on-year, imports rose by an astonishing 419.90%, up from $53.58 million in June 2023. Overall telecom imports also saw a noteworthy increase, totaling $2.366 billion in 2023-24, which is 147.36% higher than the $956.70 million recorded in 2022-23. In June 2024 alone, telecom imports were $320.09 million, highlighting a 232% year-on-year growth from $96.42 million in June 2023 and a 51.28% month-on-month rise from $211.59 million in May 2024.

The year 2024 has seen incredible growth in both local mobile production and imports in Pakistan. Local manufacturing reached 17.34 million units and imports surged by 233% to $1.898 billion. This dual increase underscores a thriving mobile handset market in the country.

