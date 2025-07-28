Local Mobile Production Surges to 14.24 Million, Imports Decline in First Half of 2025

Local manufacturing and assembling plants produced 14.24 million mobile handsets during the first six months (January–June) of the calendar year 2025, compared to just 0.86 million units imported commercially. According to official data, 2.19 million handsets were manufactured or assembled in June alone, while only 0.1 million units were commercially imported during the same month.

In the full calendar year 2024, local plants had produced 31.38 million mobile handsets, whereas commercial imports stood at 1.71 million units. Of the 14.24 million handsets produced in the first half of 2025, 7.63 million were 2G devices, and 6.6 million were smartphones. As per Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) data, 68 percent of devices operating on Pakistani networks are smartphones, while 32 percent are 2G phones.

Meanwhile, Pakistan imported mobile phones worth $1.494 billion during the fiscal year 2024–25, marking a 21.31 percent decline compared to $1.898 billion in 2023–24.

In Pakistani rupee terms, the total value of mobile phone imports stood at Rs417.351 billion in FY2024–25 — a 22.09 percent decline from Rs535.690 billion in FY2023–24.

On a month-on-month (MoM) basis, mobile phone imports increased by 39.60 percent in June 2025, reaching $139.425 million, compared to $99.875 million in May 2025. However, this represents a year-on-year (YoY) decline of 49.95 percent when compared to $278.574 million in June 2024.

