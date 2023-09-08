Local Telecom Advancement: PTA Issues LDI License to Another Local Telecom Firm

In a recent development, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) issued a Long Distance International (LDI) license to another company named Dynasty Telcom (Private) Ltd. An LDI (Long Distance and International) License issued by PTA (Pakistan Telecommunication Authority) permits companies to offer international and long-distance telecommunication services in Pakistan.

The national telecom regulator stated that an LDI license has been issued to Dynasty Telcom after the completion of all the legal requisites. It is to inform you that the company has submitted a $0.5 million license fee and $10 million bank guarantees for the laying of a 1,500 km optical fiber cable.

This is the third LDI license issued by the company this year. Zeta Technologies (Private) Ltd. received one in January, and HG Telecommunication (Private) Ltd. in February. Despite this new license, the total number of LDI operators in the country remains at 19.

As per PTA regulations, companies must initiate operations within one and a half years of receiving their license. During this period, PTA assesses their equipment, and upon a satisfactory review, issues a Commencement of Operations Certificate, permitting the company to initiate its services.

However, Dynasty Telecom, being a local company registered with the SECP, did not require clearance for registration. Clearance from the Ministry of Interior is mandatory for international firms or those with foreign directors. The PTA reinstated LDI licenses last year after an eight-year gap. In 2006, the CCRB imposed a seven-year suspension on Mobile, Local Loop (LL), and LDI license issuance. This suspension ended on March 22, 2013, leading to the issuance of an LDI license to China Mobile Pakistan (CMPak).

