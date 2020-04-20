The IT industry in Pakistan is at a growing phase. The mobile data traffic worldwide has exceeded voice traffic. The demand for mobile devices is on the rise. Because everyone on the planet wants to become part of so-called ‘World Wide Web’. Everyone whether bourgeois or poor can get hands-on these small devices and become a part of an inter-connected global arena. in order to maintain the competition with the outside world, Pakistan has to develop its telecom industry by gaining the capability to manufacture top modern devices at home.

The government must also provide an incentive for the telecom industry as we are about to enter the digital age. Though, there are some local telecom device manufacturers and assemblers in Pakistan. Therefore, I am going to quote a list of local mobile manufacturers and assemblers of Pakistan, according to the Pakistan Telecomm Authority (PTA).

Local Telecom Device Manufacturers and Assemblers in Pakistan

QMobile:

Brand Local Assembly Players Addresses Operational status QMobile Digicom Trading (Pvt) Ltd

Biz Master Trading (Pvt) Ltd

Trevor Trading (Pvt) Ltd

Infotech Trading (Pvt) Ltd Karachi AJK AJK AJK. Not operational Operational Operational Not operational

Calme, Kenxinda:

Brand Local Assembly Players Addresses Operational status Calme, Kenxinda Foxxcom (Pvt) Ltd

Winfirst (Pvt) Ltd. Lahore

AJK. Operational

Haier:

Brand Local Assembly Players Addresses Operational status Haier JW tech (Pvt) Ltd, Qingdao tech (Pvt) Ltd. Lahore. Not Operational.

Gfive:

Brand Local Assembly Players Addresses Operational status Gfive Gfive (Pvt) Ltd. AJK Operational

Sanmeng:

Brand Local Assembly Players Addresses Operational status Sanmeng Sanmeng tech (Pvt) Ltd. Lahore Operational

Mobo, Kechaoda:

Brand Local Assembly Players Addresses Operational status Mobo, Kechaoda Mobo mobile (Pvt) Ltd. Lahore Operational

voice:

Brand Local Assembly Players Addresses Operational status Voice United communications Karachi Not Operational

Ophone:

Brand Local Assembly Players Addresses Operational status Ophone Ophone Lahore Not Operational

Club:

Brand Local Assembly Players Addresses Operational status Club Club International (Pvt) Ltd. Lahore Operational

Itel and Mobiphone:

Brand Local Assembly Players Addresses Operational status Itel and Mobiphone Mobi Wind technology (Pvt) Ltd. Lahore Operational

Vgo Tel:

Brand Local Assembly Players Addresses Operational status Vgo Tel SSH Telecom (Pvt) Ltd. Karachi Operational

Xiaomi:

Brand Local Assembly Players Addresses Operational status Xiaomi M/S smart link technologies Lahore Operational

Me-mobile:

Brand Local Assembly Players Addresses Operational status Me-mobile Three Biz telecom Rawalpindi Operational

IPro:

Brand Local Assembly Players Addresses Operational status IPro Obsession communications (Pvt) Ltd. Lahore Not Operational

XCell:

Brand Local Assembly Players Addresses Operational status Xcell Deploy (Pvt) Ltd. Karachi Not Operational

E-tachi:

Brand Local Assembly Players Addresses Operational status E-tachi Bellco Trading company Lahore Operational

SEE ALSO! 17 Best Slow Motion Video Apps for Android in 2020

Gresso:

Brand Local Assembly Players Addresses Operational status Gresso Innovation Gresso (Pvt) Ltd. AJK Operational

Hello Tech:

Brand Local Assembly Players Addresses Operational status Hello Tech Pole communications (Pvt) Ltd. Lahore Operational

Infinix:

Brand Local Assembly Players Addresses Operational status Infinix Transsion tecno (Pvt) Ltd. Karachi Not Operational

Sonic and IPro:

Brand Local Assembly Players Addresses Operational status Sonic and IPro New Rabia Enterprises Karachi Not Operational

QQMEE:

Brand Local Assembly Players Addresses Operational status QQMEE Dignified technologies (Pvt) Ltd. AJK Not Operational

Hope you found this information useful. Please share it with your circles.

Stay tuned for more!