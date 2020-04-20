Local Telecom Device Manufacturers and Assemblers in Pakistan

The IT industry in Pakistan is at a growing phase. The mobile data traffic worldwide has exceeded voice traffic. The demand for mobile devices is on the rise. Because everyone on the planet wants to become part of so-called ‘World Wide Web’. Everyone whether bourgeois or poor can get hands-on these small devices and become a part of an inter-connected global arena. in order to maintain the competition with the outside world, Pakistan has to develop its telecom industry by gaining the capability to manufacture top modern devices at home.

The government must also provide an incentive for the telecom industry as we are about to enter the digital age. Though, there are some local telecom device manufacturers and assemblers in Pakistan. Therefore, I am going to quote a list of local mobile manufacturers and assemblers of Pakistan, according to the Pakistan Telecomm Authority (PTA).

QMobile:

BrandLocal Assembly PlayersAddressesOperational status
QMobile
  • Digicom Trading (Pvt) Ltd
  • Biz Master Trading (Pvt) Ltd
  • Trevor Trading (Pvt) Ltd
  • Infotech Trading (Pvt) Ltd
Karachi

AJK

AJK

AJK.

Not operational

Operational

Operational

Not operational

Calme, Kenxinda:

BrandLocal Assembly PlayersAddressesOperational status
Calme, Kenxinda
  • Foxxcom (Pvt) Ltd
  • Winfirst (Pvt) Ltd.
  • Lahore
  • AJK.
Operational

Haier:

BrandLocal Assembly PlayersAddressesOperational status
Haier JW tech (Pvt) Ltd, Qingdao tech (Pvt) Ltd.Lahore.Not Operational.

Gfive:

BrandLocal Assembly PlayersAddressesOperational status
Gfive Gfive (Pvt) Ltd.AJKOperational

Sanmeng:

BrandLocal Assembly PlayersAddressesOperational status
Sanmeng Sanmeng tech (Pvt) Ltd.LahoreOperational

Mobo, Kechaoda:

BrandLocal Assembly PlayersAddressesOperational status
Mobo, Kechaoda Mobo mobile (Pvt) Ltd.LahoreOperational

voice:

BrandLocal Assembly PlayersAddressesOperational status
Voice United communicationsKarachi Not Operational

Ophone:

BrandLocal Assembly PlayersAddressesOperational status
Ophone OphoneLahore Not Operational

Club:

BrandLocal Assembly PlayersAddressesOperational status
ClubClub International (Pvt) Ltd.Lahore Operational

Itel and Mobiphone:

BrandLocal Assembly PlayersAddressesOperational status
Itel and Mobiphone Mobi Wind technology (Pvt) Ltd.Lahore Operational

Vgo Tel:

BrandLocal Assembly PlayersAddressesOperational status
Vgo Tel SSH Telecom (Pvt) Ltd.Karachi Operational

Xiaomi:

BrandLocal Assembly PlayersAddressesOperational status
XiaomiM/S smart link technologiesLahore Operational

Me-mobile:

BrandLocal Assembly PlayersAddressesOperational status
Me-mobile Three Biz telecomRawalpindiOperational

IPro:

BrandLocal Assembly PlayersAddressesOperational status
IProObsession communications (Pvt) Ltd.Lahore Not Operational

XCell:

BrandLocal Assembly PlayersAddressesOperational status
Xcell Deploy (Pvt) Ltd.Karachi Not Operational

E-tachi:

BrandLocal Assembly PlayersAddressesOperational status
E-tachiBellco Trading companyLahore Operational

Gresso:

BrandLocal Assembly PlayersAddressesOperational status
GressoInnovation Gresso (Pvt) Ltd.AJKOperational

Hello Tech:

BrandLocal Assembly PlayersAddressesOperational status
Hello TechPole communications (Pvt) Ltd.Lahore Operational

Infinix:

BrandLocal Assembly PlayersAddressesOperational status
InfinixTranssion tecno (Pvt) Ltd.Karachi Not Operational

Sonic and IPro:

BrandLocal Assembly PlayersAddressesOperational status
Sonic and IProNew Rabia EnterprisesKarachi Not Operational

QQMEE:

BrandLocal Assembly PlayersAddressesOperational status
QQMEEDignified technologies (Pvt) Ltd.AJK Not Operational

