Local Telecom Device Manufacturers and Assemblers in Pakistan
The IT industry in Pakistan is at a growing phase. The mobile data traffic worldwide has exceeded voice traffic. The demand for mobile devices is on the rise. Because everyone on the planet wants to become part of so-called ‘World Wide Web’. Everyone whether bourgeois or poor can get hands-on these small devices and become a part of an inter-connected global arena. in order to maintain the competition with the outside world, Pakistan has to develop its telecom industry by gaining the capability to manufacture top modern devices at home.
The government must also provide an incentive for the telecom industry as we are about to enter the digital age. Though, there are some local telecom device manufacturers and assemblers in Pakistan. Therefore, I am going to quote a list of local mobile manufacturers and assemblers of Pakistan, according to the Pakistan Telecomm Authority (PTA).
QMobile:
|Brand
|Local Assembly Players
|Addresses
|Operational status
|QMobile
|Karachi
AJK
AJK
AJK.
|Not operational
Operational
Operational
Not operational
Calme, Kenxinda:
|Brand
|Local Assembly Players
|Addresses
|Operational status
|Calme, Kenxinda
|Operational
Haier:
|Brand
|Local Assembly Players
|Addresses
|Operational status
|Haier
|JW tech (Pvt) Ltd, Qingdao tech (Pvt) Ltd.
|Lahore.
|Not Operational.
Gfive:
|Brand
|Local Assembly Players
|Addresses
|Operational status
|Gfive
|Gfive (Pvt) Ltd.
|AJK
|Operational
Sanmeng:
|Brand
|Local Assembly Players
|Addresses
|Operational status
|Sanmeng
|Sanmeng tech (Pvt) Ltd.
|Lahore
|Operational
Mobo, Kechaoda:
|Brand
|Local Assembly Players
|Addresses
|Operational status
|Mobo, Kechaoda
|Mobo mobile (Pvt) Ltd.
|Lahore
|Operational
voice:
|Brand
|Local Assembly Players
|Addresses
|Operational status
|Voice
|United communications
|Karachi
|Not Operational
Ophone:
|Brand
|Local Assembly Players
|Addresses
|Operational status
|Ophone
|Ophone
|Lahore
|Not Operational
Club:
|Brand
|Local Assembly Players
|Addresses
|Operational status
|Club
|Club International (Pvt) Ltd.
|Lahore
|Operational
Itel and Mobiphone:
|Brand
|Local Assembly Players
|Addresses
|Operational status
|Itel and Mobiphone
|Mobi Wind technology (Pvt) Ltd.
|Lahore
|Operational
Vgo Tel:
|Brand
|Local Assembly Players
|Addresses
|Operational status
|Vgo Tel
|SSH Telecom (Pvt) Ltd.
|Karachi
|Operational
Xiaomi:
|Brand
|Local Assembly Players
|Addresses
|Operational status
|Xiaomi
|M/S smart link technologies
|Lahore
|Operational
Me-mobile:
|Brand
|Local Assembly Players
|Addresses
|Operational status
|Me-mobile
|Three Biz telecom
|Rawalpindi
|Operational
IPro:
|Brand
|Local Assembly Players
|Addresses
|Operational status
|IPro
|Obsession communications (Pvt) Ltd.
|Lahore
|Not Operational
XCell:
|Brand
|Local Assembly Players
|Addresses
|Operational status
|Xcell
|Deploy (Pvt) Ltd.
|Karachi
|Not Operational
E-tachi:
|Brand
|Local Assembly Players
|Addresses
|Operational status
|E-tachi
|Bellco Trading company
|Lahore
|Operational
Gresso:
|Brand
|Local Assembly Players
|Addresses
|Operational status
|Gresso
|Innovation Gresso (Pvt) Ltd.
|AJK
|Operational
Hello Tech:
|Brand
|Local Assembly Players
|Addresses
|Operational status
|Hello Tech
|Pole communications (Pvt) Ltd.
|Lahore
|Operational
Infinix:
|Brand
|Local Assembly Players
|Addresses
|Operational status
|Infinix
|Transsion tecno (Pvt) Ltd.
|Karachi
|Not Operational
Sonic and IPro:
|Brand
|Local Assembly Players
|Addresses
|Operational status
|Sonic and IPro
|New Rabia Enterprises
|Karachi
|Not Operational
QQMEE:
|Brand
|Local Assembly Players
|Addresses
|Operational status
|QQMEE
|Dignified technologies (Pvt) Ltd.
|AJK
|Not Operational
Hope you found this information useful. Please share it with your circles.
Stay tuned for more!