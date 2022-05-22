Pakistan’s local manufacturing units are doing a great job by taking the mobile phone manufacturing industry at a higher pace. According to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), the country has manufactured/assembled 9.72 million mobile phones locally during the first four months (January-April) of 2022. Whereas, only 0.86 million mobile phones are imported commercially in the same time period.

Pakistan Manufactured 9.72m Mobile Phones Locally in First 4 months of 2022

In the month of April, the units manufactured/assembled 2.56 million mobile phones against 0.25 million imports. In 2021, Pakistan has manufactured/assembled 24.66 million mobile phones locally as compared to 13.05 million in 2020.

The country also witnesses a decline in the imports of mobile phones. In 2021, the country imported 10.26 million mobile phones compared to 24.51 million in 2020.

Among the 9.72 million mobile phones, 5.69 million are 2G and 4.03 million are smartphones. According to PTA data, 53 % of mobile devices are smartphones and 47 % are 2G on the Pakistan network.

Although the industry has seen significant growth in mobile phone production, still we are lagging behind in some terms. For instance, Pakistan imported mobile phones worth $1.810 billion during the first ten months (July-April) of 2021-22 compared to $1.684 billion during the same period of last year, registering a growth of 7.43 per cent.

According to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), the overall telecom import increased by 14.05 per cent from (July-April) 2021 to 22.

