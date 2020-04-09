Lockdown Effects the Price Of New Infinix S5 Pro

As the Pakistani Rupee has depreciated significantly against the US Dollar, the leading online-driven smartphone brand of the country, Infinix, has just announced the new prices of its latest premium outing, the Infinix S5 Pro. The two variants of the Infinix S5 Pro 40MP pop-up selfie camera smartphone would now be priced at PKR 23,499 for (4GB/64GB) and PKR 27,999 for (6GB/128GB).

Packed with the latest features and powerful camera, the Infinix S5 Pro has set a new standard for photography enthusiasts soon after its release. Boasting a 40MP pop-up selfie camera and 48MP triple rear camera, the futuristic smartphone also offers 4,000mAh large battery & two ram variants 6GB and 4GB, respectively. The S5 Pro has a 6.53-inch FHD+ display screen and three most attractive colour options Forest Green, Sea Blue, and Violet.

Talking about the price hike in the device, the CEO of Infinix Pakistan, Mr Joe Hu said, “As we aim to deliver value to our customers with all our productions continually, it becomes necessary to take the required steps to optimize our cost structures and make our operations more efficient. It is our first priority to offer our consumers the best products, with the newest specifications, at an honest and user-friendly price. We have always kept our customer’s satisfaction at the core of all our operations, and will continue to do so.”

The Infinix S5 Pro remains one of the most budget-friendly phones in the market, offering a pop-up selfie camera and much more. With its luxurious design and body, high-end features, and Infinix’s product durability, it is an attractive new addition to Infinix’s smartphone family.