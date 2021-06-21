Locked Lost iPhone iOS 15 can be Tracked

Apple’s WWDC 2021 event on 7th June iOS 15 was announced and demonstrated during the opening keynote presentation. It is expected to be released to the public September 2021, with the new iPhone models release. If someone wants to try out iOS 15 before its release, they need to sign up to Apple’s Beta software program, the reason for this option is to spot and report bugs on your main iPhone. Among other things, Find My iPhone feature is improved for search for lost or stolen iPhones. iPhones running with iOS 15 will be traceable even when the device is turned off. With the new update, the iPhone will not be turned off completely, and it will remain in a state of very low power consumption and the locked lost iPhone iOS 15 will be Tracked.

Find a Locked Lost iPhone iOS 15

If the iPhone battery runs out, the owner will be able to find it in a few hours time using Find My iPhone feature with iOS15. It actually behaves like an AirTag built in. The most admirable and interesting thing is, even if the mobile is restored to factory settings, the search will still work. Thus allowing the person to locate a stolen iPhone which wasn’t offered by the Apple before.

The Apple Inc. will notify the iPhone owners of this new behavior and up gradation with a notification dialog that will appear when the newly updated iOS 15 iPhone drains its battery for the first time. It specifically states that:

“The phone can be found even after it is turned off.”

A heads-up and a precaution is that the feature by default will be turned on, but it can be turned off if someone for some reason doesn’t like it. The user can change their iPhone’s behavior in Apple ID settings In the department You find. In this case, the phone will actually be turned off and cannot be found in the off state.

This new feature will be available on all devices such as iPhone 6S, 6S Plus, 7, 7 Plus, 8, 8 Plus, SE (1st and 2nd generation), X, XR, XS, XS Max, 11 and 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max, 12, 12 Mini, 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max that will be updated to iOS 15.

