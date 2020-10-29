Lock&Stock App is Being Launched in Pakistan for Wellbeing of Students





Lock&Stock is a free mobile app that promotes the digital well-being of students by providing them incentives to keep off their smartphones has started ground operations in Pakistan. The application rewards students with a ‘key’ every time they lock their phones and afterwards use those keys to avail discount on food, leisure, and retail brands, secure scholarships, or apply for jobs and internships to an organisation.

Over 50,000 students have spent a combined 558 years offline since the app was started in the UAE back in 2017. The CoFounder, and CEO of Lock&Stock, Craig Fernandes said,

Digital addiction among students is on the rise with especially 16-18-year-olds spending hundreds of hours glued to their smartphones. Our brand purpose is to improve the lives of students and we aim to fight digital addiction among students from around the world.

The main motive of the app is to measure the amount of time students spend away from their smartphones and to block social media notifications so that students can give their attention to some productive work. To keep the student community involved in the whole process they compete against one another on a leaderboard and best performers are given weekly prizes.

The CTO of Lock&Stock and a proud Pakistani national, Mustafa Ahmed said,

It’s been an incredible journey thus far, starting out has a humble startup with a mission to combat phone addiction in the classroom to become the largest education marketplace in the UAE. We launch our operations in Pakistan on the 15th of September – that’s just a week before our 3 year anniversary.

The tech-startup rolled out a scholarship platform built into the application which enables students to get access of over 400 universities from around the globe. Lock&Stock is available to download for free from the Google Play Store and App Store.

