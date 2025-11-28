LOLC Microfinance Bank Partners with PTCL to Drive Scalable Digital Expansion

Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) and LOLC Microfinance Bank have signed an agreement to provide comprehensive cloud services through PTCL Smart Cloud. The partnership will leverage PTCL’s advanced infrastructure and platform solutions to provide LOLC with scalable, secure technology to support its growing microfinance operations across Pakistan.

Farooq Rashid, Chief Executive Officer, LOLC Microfinance Bank, and Asif Ahmad, Group Chief Business Solutions Officer, PTCL & Ufone 4G, signed the agreement at a ceremony in Islamabad. The signing was witnessed by senior executives from LOLC Microfinance Bank, including Ilsam Awfer, Chief Operating Officer, Nizar Ali Momnani, Chief Commercial Officer, and Faraz Basheer, Head of IT, along with PTCL & Ufone 4G executives Haseeb Hashmi, Group Director Enterprise Solutions, and Syed Imran Ali Bukhari, Group Vice President Strategy and Product Management.

On the occasion, Farooq Rashid, Chief Executive Officer, LOLC Microfinance Bank, said,

“We are pleased to sign this agreement with PTCL as our trusted partner for infrastructure as a Service at PTCL Smart Cloud. This partnership signifies a transformative step forward in the Microfinance Bank’s approach to infrastructure, platforms, and data management. By leveraging PTCL’s data center and telecommunications expertise, LOLC aims to achieve an enhanced and reliable operating leverage and reduced time-to-market of products and services.”

During the signing ceremony, Asif Ahmad, Group Chief Business Solutions Officer, PTCL & Ufone 4G, said, “We are pleased to sign an agreement with LOLC Micro Finance Bank to support them in fulfilling their business needs. PTCL, being a national company, is leading the digitalisation effort across the country. Through such partnerships, PTCL continues to play its key role in the development of telecom infrastructure by providing innovative and secure solutions to the corporate sector that will further contribute towards the overall economic growth of the country.”

PTCL endeavours to provide best-in-class services to its corporate customers across various industries in Pakistan. This agreement is part of the growth momentum across diverse areas of ICT and Security Solutions, which is key to Pakistan’s digital banking ecosystem.

