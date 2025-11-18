Officials from the Ministry of Law informed the committee that the summary for the appointment of the Chairman and Member of the Telecom Tribunal has been sent. They added that both appointments will be completed soon. This comes as major progress after years of delay. The Chairman of the committee said he has been waiting for the formation of the tribunal since 2019. He expressed hope that this time the process will finally move forward.

Long-Delayed Telecom Tribunal Expected Soon, Says Law Ministry

The committee also discussed the issue of LDI companies and their pending dues. PTA officials briefed the members on the current status. They said that one LDI company has already cleared its outstanding payments. Another company is in active negotiations with PTA to settle its dues. The officials also noted that several other companies have taken their cases to court. Because of this, their dues cannot be recovered until legal proceedings end.

The Ministry of IT officials said that the formation of the Telecom Tribunal will make it much easier to recover pending dues from LDI companies in the future. They said the tribunal will help speed up legal decisions, address disputes quickly, and reduce delays that affect the sector.

The committee chairman appreciated the work of the subcommittee that handled the LDI matter. He said the subcommittee performed “excellent work” and helped uncover the issues clearly. He also stressed that no new dues should be allowed to accumulate. So, the system should be strong enough to prevent companies from creating new liabilities again.

The chairman expressed hope that once the Telecom Tribunal is formally established, it will start working on these cases without any delay. He said the tribunal is essential for improving transparency and accountability in the telecom industry. He added that the government must ensure that the tribunal becomes fully functional as soon as possible.

The meeting highlighted the long-standing challenges faced by the telecom sector. The absence of a dedicated tribunal has caused delays in resolving disputes, especially related to LDI payments. The committee believes that once the tribunal starts operations, the recovery of dues and handling of legal issues will become much smoother.

The committee concluded that the formation of the Telecom Tribunal should be treated as a top priority. Members urged all departments to move quickly and complete the appointment process. With the telecom sector playing a vital role in Pakistan’s digital growth, the committee emphasized that strong regulatory mechanisms are urgently needed.