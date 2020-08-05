Looking for A mini Computer? Buy Samsung Galaxy Note Ultra

The world is getting smart, and the tech gadgets are getting smarter. Now people want to hold a whole computer in their pockets packed with all the necessary features that are required to work. Galaxy Note Ultra recently launched on Samsung Galaxy Unpacked online is just like a mini-computer.

The device works like a computer, which means one can carry their workspace in the pocket. One would be able to create long documents with S Pen and Samsung Notes. The device facilitates users with auto straighten support, which helps convert documents to text, audio bookmarking, importing, and documenting on PDF and exporting notes to MS Word and PowerPoint. Samsung Notes will be automatically saved and synchronized.

Samsung Galaxy Note Ultra- A device like Mini Computer

The S-pen included in the device is smarter than the previous Note models and will be helpful in taking notes, professional drawings by using various pen tips and can be used as a remote control as well. Moreover, with this device, you can do two things at once with TV as a 2nd screen. It means the second screen will be different than the first one, and users can carry on task efficiently without even losing control over either.

It can be done by using Samsung DeX on your smart TV; one can control two things at the same time without interruption. Watch and control a video on the larger screen while you search for the next thing you want to shop for using Canvas. It truly is the power to do more. This capability lets you work better, as well.

So if you are thinking of buying a mini-computer, Samsung Galaxy Note Ultra is one of the options to consider.

Also Read: Galaxy Note 20 new renders show attractive design