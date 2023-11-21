Lost iPhone 13 Case – Detained Activist Sanam Javed Writes a Letter to Punjab Police

In the last few months, we have witnessed the imprisonment of a number of social media activists who supported estranged leader Imran Khan. Lately, we have come across intriguing news in which a detained social media activist, Sanam Javed Khan, wrote a letter to Punjab Police officers from her jail cell. The detainee appealed for the recovery of her iPhone 13 Pro Max, which was reportedly stolen around eight months ago.

In her letter, she expressed frustration and was astonished by the fact that the authorities successfully recovered a baton within a month and a petrol bomb after eight months. However, they failed to recover her stolen iPhone 13 despite having its IMEI number.

The letter surfaced amidst an ongoing legal case against her arising from the deplorable events that took place on May 9. In the previous court hearing, the prosecutor charged Khan and other activists with throwing petrol bombs at police personnel outside Imran Khan’s residence at Zaman Park. In addition, he alleged that the social media activists also tortured a DIG in Zaman Park, torched police vehicles, and incited violence against the law enforcement authorities.

Based on these accusations, the court granted a three-day physical remand to Sanam Javed Khan. After the completion of the remand period, the activist was sent to jail on a 14 judicial remand.

