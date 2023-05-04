Low Demand and Duty Cuts Lower Smartphone Prices in Pakistan

Good news for smartphone lovers! The prices of smartphones from different brands have started to decrease in Pakistan. These smartphones include Xiaomi Redmi A1+, Infinix Note 12, Tecno Camon 19 Neo, Tecno Spark 8c, Dcode CL-2 lite, etc. So, let’s take a look at the smartphones whose prices have been reduced recently.
|Smartphones
|New Price (PKR)
|Old Price (PKR)
|Xiaomi Redmi A1+ (32GB+2GB)
|26,999/-.
|29,999/-.
|Xiaomi Redmi A1+ (32GB+3GB)
|29,999/-.
|32,999/-.
|Infinix Note 12 (128GB+8GB)
|54,999/-.
|63,999/-.
|Infinix Hot 12 (128GB+6GB)
|44,999/-.
|53,999/-.
|Tecno Camon 19 Neo (128GB+6GB)
|44,999/-.
|57,999/-.
|Tecno Spark 8c (128GB+4GB)
|36,999/-.
|43,999/-.
|Tecno Pova Neo (64GB+4GB)
|34,999/-.
|43,999/-.
|Tecno Pop 5 LTE (32GB+2GB)
|24,999/-.
|32,999/-.
|Dcode DS CL2 LTE (2GB+32GB)
|27,499/-.
|35,499/-.
|Dcode DS CL2 Pro (3GB+64GB)
|34,999/-.
|42,999/-.
|Dcode DS BD-2 (2GB+32GB)
|39,999/-.
|49,999/-.
Smartphone Prices Decreased in Pakistan – Here’s Why?
As per our research, the reduction in prices is mainly because of two reasons.
1) Low Demand:
As demand for smartphones drops, the competition among smartphone manufacturers increases. While on the other hand, vendors find it difficult to sell their stock. This leads to a decrease in prices, where manufacturers and vendors lower their prices to attract customers and maintain market share.
2) Regulatory Duty Cuts:
Regulatory duty cuts can lead to a decrease in smartphone prices by reducing the cost of importing smartphones into a country. This, in turn, can lead to lower prices for consumers.
Background:
The smartphone industry has been witnessing a decline in Pakistan for the last one and a half years. The downfall can be attributed to the declining value of the rupee against the dollar, the LC ban from the Central Bank, and taxes imposed by the government. The smartphone manufacturing assemblies were forced to shut down as they were unable to import mobile parts. All of these factors lead to an increase in smartphone prices with some smartphones even becoming double of their original price.
Fortunately, the new developments that we’ve discussed are a positive sign for the smartphone industry and for consumers as well.
