Low Demand Forces Samsung for Foldable Display Innovation

A new leak from display chain expert Ross Young suggests that Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Z Fold7 and Z Flip7 may arrive with larger screens. These upgrades are amid reports of the foldable market facing slower growth, prompting manufacturers to improve features to attract users.

As per the leak, the Galaxy Z Fold7 will arrive with an 8-inch foldable screen and a 6.5-inch cover display, similar to the Galaxy Fold Special Edition panels. On the other hand, the Galaxy Z Flip7 is expected to feature a 6.85-inch foldable screen, and a 4-inch cover display, an increase of 6.7 inches and 3.4 inches respectively.

These changes follow reports of lower Galaxy Z Flip6 sales during Q3 2024. Reportedly, Samsung’s panel shipments declined by 10% compared to the same period last year, with the Flip struggling to gain traction in the United States and China. However, it remained popular in Europe and Korea.

Industry forecasts by DSCC indicate that the foldable market might experience a slowdown in 2025. However, substantial growth is expected in 2026, driven by Apple’s expected entry into the foldable segment. The launch is projected to make 2026 a record-breaking year for foldable, according to an industry expert.

The drop in panel shipments is not limited to Samsung only. Huawei also reportedly reduced orders for its foldable displays in Q3 2024. Nevertheless, this was linked to the delayed launch of new devices, including the Mate X6, which recently debuted in China and is set for a global launch on December 12.

