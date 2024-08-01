Lucky Landmark-led Consortium Signs Agreement with Ignite for NIC Karachi

Lucky Landmark, part of YBG, in partnership with LMKT and Orbit Startups, has been awarded the prestigious project of managing the National Incubation Center (NIC) Karachi for the next five years by Ignite, Ministry of IT & Telecom. This significant achievement marks a new era of innovation and entrepreneurship in Pakistan.

As part of Ignite’s new strategic focus, NIC Karachi will emphasize Industrial Automation, FinTech, Cyber Security, and the induction of women-led startups. Over the past six years, under LMKT’s management, NIC Karachi has become Pakistan’s largest tech incubator and startup accelerator. The center has supported 299 startups, who have created 1 million jobs, raised Rs. 9.1 billion in investments, and generated Rs. 8.7 billion in revenue.

Sponsors of Lucky Landmark, the YB Group one of Pakistan’s largest conglomerates, has teamed up with LMKT, the country’s leading IT company, and Orbit Startups, an international accelerator renowned for its active investments in Pakistani startups. This collaboration promises to further enhance NIC Karachi’s impact on the startup ecosystem.

CEO of Ignite expressed,

“It is fantastic to continue our partnership with trusted collaborators for another five years. We are excited to witness the emergence of more startups focusing on Industrial Automation, FinTech, Cyber Security, and women-led ventures. Together, we will further strengthen Pakistan’s innovation landscape.”

“We believe a nation’s prosperity is inextricably linked to its capacity for innovation. As a cornerstone of this country’s economy, we recognize our duty to cultivate a thriving startup ecosystem that is able to nurture the next generation of entrepreneurs and propel our country into a future of unparalleled progress,” said Mr. Ali Sohail Tabba, representing YB Group at the ceremony .

Atif Rais Khan, CEO LMKT, stated, “Winning the NIC Karachi project once again is a testament to our dedication and success. We are committed to elevating NIC Karachi to even greater heights. This collaboration with Lucky Landmark and Orbit Startups will immensely benefit both current and future startups incubated at NIC Karachi.”

