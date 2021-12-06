M-Tag made mandatory on motorway for all vehicles

As the Lahore High Court (LHC) has mandated the National Highways & Highway Police to take efforts to reduce pollution at the toll plaza, all cars without a M-tag will be stopped from entering the motorway effective December 7.

According to a statement issued by the National Highway Authority (NHA), travelers travelling on the Lahore-Islamabad Motorway are required to put M-tag.

Motorists should bring their cars to the Motorway Customer Care Center, together with a registration book or card and an ID card, to apply for the M-Tag, he added.

ایم ٹیگ بنائے – سفر آسان!@InamGhani pic.twitter.com/tYdmQ77CUm — National Highways & Motorway Police (NHMP) (@NHMPofficial) December 6, 2021

People can also contact the authority for further information and help by dialing 1313. According to him, M-Tag will guarantee safe, smooth, and ecologically friendly travel. The M-Tag registration is completely free. The M-Tag sticker should be applied from the inside of the windscreen, ideally in the upper right corner.

On Tuesday of last week, a collision involving dozens of automobiles occurred on the M2 near Kala Shah Kaku, Qila Sattar Shah, and Khanpur Nehar.

As a result, 22 people were injured. The disaster occurred as a result of fog and smog in the Punjab plains.

According to the LHC’s detailed order, ‘a period of a week is provided to both the motorway police and the National Highway Authority to ensure that required steps are taken not only to publicly advertise this aspect to all motorists, but also to make arrangements for a greater number of booths to be set up to enable the motorists to purchase the balance for their M-tag.’