M-Tag registration centers in Islamabad you need to know

Nayab KhanLast Updated: Dec 14, 2021
M-Tag registration has been made mandatory for motorway traffic by the National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP). From December 7th, 2021, no car without an M-Tag has been allowed on the highways, according to the police.

Which Documents you need for MTag registration

Previously, it had been told that you might need your CNIC, Car Registration Book, and Driver’s License, but things have changed. The Registration Book is no longer required, according to NHMP officials. The police, on the other hand, have revised the entire procedure.

According to One Network’s Chief Brand Consultant (M-Tag), the old requirements have been temporarily suspended. The procedure is now very straightforward; you simply need to bring your CNIC and car to any Motorway Recharge booth to obtain your M-Tag. He said, “Our representative will paste the M-Tag himself.”

Where can you get your M-Tag registration in Islamabad?

To further facilitate the citizens, two booths in Islamabad are set up for for M-Tag registration.

Mcdonald’s Parking, F-9 Park, Islamabad, Timings 1400-1700 Hrs

Mcdonald’s Parking, Round about, DHA phase 2, Islamabad, Timings 1800-2000 Hrs.

How to recharge your M-Tag registration?

Scratch Card Recharge, Jazz Cash, EasyPaisa, UPaisa, and M-2 Drive Customer Care Centers are all methods for recharging your MTag.

